Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

Chubb stock opened at $259.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.