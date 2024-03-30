Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Down 49.0% in March

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the February 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cirata Stock Performance

WANSF stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. Cirata has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

About Cirata

Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

