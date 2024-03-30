Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$2.08. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.
Circa Enterprises Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.08. The firm has a market cap of C$21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.36.
About Circa Enterprises
Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.
Read More
