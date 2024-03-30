Citigroup Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $196.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $224.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tesla from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $175.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

