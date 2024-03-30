CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Cut by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. CME Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

