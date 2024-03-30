CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CMS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

