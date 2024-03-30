Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09). 350,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 455% from the average session volume of 63,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Comptoir Group Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.80.

About Comptoir Group

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

