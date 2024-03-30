Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MA traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $481.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,426. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.82 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.62.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

