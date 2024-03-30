Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,094 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,710,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,601. The company has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.04. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

