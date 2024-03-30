Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,239 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,239 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,257. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $165.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. UBS Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

