Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.16. 6,707,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,969,877. The company has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

