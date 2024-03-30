Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 8,165 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,674,000 after buying an additional 65,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,682,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,731,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,992,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT remained flat at $235.79 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

