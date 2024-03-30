Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.7% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 208,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 46,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.92. 42,262,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,336,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.