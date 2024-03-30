comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 7,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 23,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCOR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on comScore from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

comScore Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($6.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($7.49). comScore had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. Analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On comScore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in comScore in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of comScore by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in comScore in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.



