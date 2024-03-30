ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,657,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,427. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $128.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.16. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

