ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Cut by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $127.28. 4,657,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028,427. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $128.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.16.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

