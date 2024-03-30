Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.70

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.04). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.04), with a volume of 14,637 shares changing hands.

Conygar Investment Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.58. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09. The firm has a market cap of £49.20 million, a P/E ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Conygar Investment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Conygar Investment news, insider Robert T. E. Ware acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £21,500 ($27,170.48). In related news, insider Robert T. E. Ware sold 86,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.09), for a total value of £74,304 ($93,901.18). Also, insider Robert T. E. Ware bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £21,500 ($27,170.48). Company insiders own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Conygar Investment Company Profile

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conygar Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conygar Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.