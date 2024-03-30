Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $174.21 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

