Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 3,979 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after buying an additional 207,702 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.51. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.
In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
