Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Sells £54,397 in Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($51.69), for a total value of £54,397 ($68,743.84).

Cranswick Stock Down 0.5 %

CWK stock opened at GBX 4,096 ($51.76) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,023.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,814.53. Cranswick plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,940 ($37.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,210 ($53.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,742.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,900 ($61.92) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($59.32) to GBX 4,921 ($62.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cranswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,405.25 ($55.67).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

