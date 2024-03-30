CRH plc (LON:CRH) Insider Shaun Kelly Buys 1,000 Shares

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,708 ($110.05) per share, for a total transaction of £87,080 ($110,046.76).

CRH Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at GBX 6,828 ($86.29) on Friday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,736 ($47.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,976 ($88.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,990.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,172.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,319.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.23.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 6,268.22%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

