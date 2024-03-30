CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Lowered by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 2.7% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CSX by 416.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,070,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,912,000 after buying an additional 4,089,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

