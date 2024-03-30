CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.15

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €82.15 ($89.29) and last traded at €82.45 ($89.62), with a volume of 179628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €81.60 ($88.70).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is €70.09 and its 200-day moving average is €63.09.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.