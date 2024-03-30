D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 20820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$18.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About D-BOX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.