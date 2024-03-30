Dantai Capital Ltd Buys 6,800 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dantai Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 3.6% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.40. 3,656,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The firm has a market cap of $576.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

