Dantai Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 4,430 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 1.5% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,930,611. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.01 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

