Dantai Capital Ltd Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. Cloudflare accounts for approximately 2.6% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 100.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 377.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,288,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,539,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,034,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $244,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 154,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,591,439.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $2,297,170.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,539,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,034,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,809 shares of company stock valued at $101,239,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.83. 1,699,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of -176.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

