Dantai Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in RH by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.07.

RH Price Performance

RH stock traded up $51.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,873,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 199.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

