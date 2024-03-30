Dantai Capital Ltd Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dantai Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.1% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,844,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $512.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.32 and a 200-day moving average of $258.80.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.