Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 5.7% Higher

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.98 and last traded at $28.23. 741,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,355,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $477.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.40 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.