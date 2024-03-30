DataHighway Price Hits $0.0658 on Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $0.0658 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DataHighway has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $20,309.51 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.0652584 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $24,785.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

