Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (QQQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $9.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 56.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $20.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03.

