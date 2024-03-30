Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (IWMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWMY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.87. 793,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.12. Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

