Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY) Announces $1.07 Dividend

Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWMY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 793,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,460. Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $23.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

