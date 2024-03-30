Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.55 (NYSEARCA:JEPY)

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. 228,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,584. Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74.

Institutional Trading of Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

