Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Trading Up 1.5%

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 118.80 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 118.30 ($1.50). Approximately 1,209,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,769,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.47).

ROO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 142 ($1.79) to GBX 166 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 157.75 ($1.99).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11,830.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

