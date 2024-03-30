Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 2%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.40 and last traded at $113.92. 1,286,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,719,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,019,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $112,173,482.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,971,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,019,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $112,173,482.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,971,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock valued at $956,098,061 in the last ninety days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,100,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.