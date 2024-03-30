Delta Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.6% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.62.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MA traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $481.57. 2,214,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,426. The business’s 50 day moving average is $465.19 and its 200-day moving average is $426.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.82 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.