Delta Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,974 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,574,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

