Delta Financial Group Inc. Buys 893 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,959,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,363,000 after acquiring an additional 618,512 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 600,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 598,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after buying an additional 92,421 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $42.95. 717,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,789. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

