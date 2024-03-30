Delta Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Delta Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 27.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after buying an additional 590,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 207.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 667,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,934,000 after buying an additional 450,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.83. 821,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,139. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.17. The company has a market capitalization of $161.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

