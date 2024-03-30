Delta Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after buying an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,261,000 after acquiring an additional 296,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 753,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after acquiring an additional 266,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. 6,897,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,334,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.