Delta Financial Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 549,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,943.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 305,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after buying an additional 290,792 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. 245,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,164. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
