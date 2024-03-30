Delta Financial Group Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Delta Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,594,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,256. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

