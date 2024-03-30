Delta Financial Group Inc. Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,778,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

