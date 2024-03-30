Delta Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.76. 1,144,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,610. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.05 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.37 and its 200 day moving average is $246.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

