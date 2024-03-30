Delta Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.59. 828,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,638. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.94 and a 200 day moving average of $202.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.