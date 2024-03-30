Delta Financial Group Inc. Sells 129 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Delta Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $400.45 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $506.37 and a 200 day moving average of $470.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

