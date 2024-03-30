Delta Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Delta Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 26.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Columbia Financial by 30.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Columbia Financial by 63.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Columbia Financial by 379.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLBK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.21. 58,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $20.46.

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 4.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Columbia Financial in a report on Tuesday.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

