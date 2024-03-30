Delta Financial Group Inc. Sells 215 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Delta Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,407 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $192.99. 4,471,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.72. The company has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

